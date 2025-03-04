Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.20 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,576 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 64,534 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 43,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.