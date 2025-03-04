Bard Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,107 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,542,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,763,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.