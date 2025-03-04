WMG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

