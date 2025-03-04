Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Serco Group Stock Performance
Shares of Serco Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.46.
About Serco Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serco Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Zoom Stock: Leading the Video Market After Skype’s Exit
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Intuitive Machines: March 6 Is a Pivotal Day for Lunar Economy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab’s Plunge: Buy the Dip or Watch from the Sidelines?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.