Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of Serco Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Serco Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

