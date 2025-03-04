Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SMNEY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,720. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.48. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $66.95.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Siemens Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

