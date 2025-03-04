The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,133,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,960,000 after purchasing an additional 239,968 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 153,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 487,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,849. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.