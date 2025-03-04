Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Cuts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.