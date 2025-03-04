Unified Investment Management Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.