Torray Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,798,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $25,955,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lantheus by 58.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.1 %

LNTH stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.44 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.