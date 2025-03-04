Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,542 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.37% of Realty Income worth $170,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Realty Income by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

