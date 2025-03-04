Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 276.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,067 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

