Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.82. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

