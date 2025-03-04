Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 546.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,021 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 35.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 263,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Steel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Stock Down 2.7 %

WS opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

About Worthington Steel

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.