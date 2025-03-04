ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Sells $90,116.80 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ajay Ayyappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30.

On Monday, February 10th, Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00.

EXLS stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ExlService by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ExlService by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ExlService by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ExlService by 46.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

