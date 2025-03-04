Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 424,116,719 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 881% from the average session volume of 43,217,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock has a market cap of £569,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

About Vela Technologies

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

