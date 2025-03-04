Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 1,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 8,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.69.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $604.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $617.42 and its 200-day moving average is $564.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.42 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

