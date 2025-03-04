Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.40) and last traded at GBX 425.20 ($5.40), with a volume of 1074426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440.20 ($5.59).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 712 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
About Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
