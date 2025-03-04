Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Decreases By 19.5%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Swire Pacific stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.