Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Decreases By 19.5%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
Swire Pacific stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
