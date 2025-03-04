Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of TBABF opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Trelleborg AB has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $37.95.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
