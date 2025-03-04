Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $24.60.

Taikisha Company Profile

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

