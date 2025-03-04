Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the January 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREY stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.