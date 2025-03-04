Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.36 ($0.09). Approximately 2,060,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,515,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).
Zenith Energy Stock Up 13.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.97.
About Zenith Energy
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
