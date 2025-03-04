Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.68 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.36 ($0.09). Approximately 2,060,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,515,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.09).

Zenith Energy Stock Up 13.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Zenith Energy alerts:

About Zenith Energy

(Get Free Report)

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zenith Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenith Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.