Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Lowered by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.5% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,630,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,071,000 after acquiring an additional 198,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average is $129.84. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.