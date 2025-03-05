Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 4.4 %

BBAR stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 482,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,629. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.41. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

