Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,152,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the previous session’s volume of 249,469 shares.The stock last traded at $16.32 and had previously closed at $16.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
