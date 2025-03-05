Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,152,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the previous session’s volume of 249,469 shares.The stock last traded at $16.32 and had previously closed at $16.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,330,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 119,374.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after buying an additional 1,997,141 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,452,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,555.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 767,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 738,281 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

