One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Issues Earnings Results

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36, Zacks reports. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Shares of OLP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. 45,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.39. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

