Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 574,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 132,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Trading Down 13.9 %
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Lithium
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.