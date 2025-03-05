Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 8.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 574,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 132,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Frontier Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 13.9 %

About Frontier Lithium

The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.55.

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.