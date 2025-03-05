iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,529,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the previous session’s volume of 346,223 shares.The stock last traded at $21.62 and had previously closed at $21.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $955,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 237,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 78,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

