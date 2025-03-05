ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.24. 82,743,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 61,257,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

