ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.25 and last traded at $32.24. 82,743,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 61,257,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
