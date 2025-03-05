Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,500 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the January 31st total of 897,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Ming Tian sold 2,521,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $25,847,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,543,411 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,962.75. This represents a 27.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Huaijun Chen sold 3,565,217 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $36,543,474.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,525.75. This represents a 86.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $255.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

LSEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

