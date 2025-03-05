Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after acquiring an additional 269,120 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 1,681.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 312,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AUR. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.85. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

