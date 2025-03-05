Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 413.0 days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $533.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

