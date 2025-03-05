Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 413.0 days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $533.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.21. Universal Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
