M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $63,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,568,000 after buying an additional 903,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

