Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $13.11 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,997 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,920 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,927,000 after buying an additional 1,789,919 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,885,000 after buying an additional 685,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after buying an additional 631,787 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.75.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $220.39 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

