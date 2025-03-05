El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,864.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

About El Puerto de Liverpool

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.