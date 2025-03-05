El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the January 31st total of 661,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,864.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
El Puerto de Liverpool stock remained flat at $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
