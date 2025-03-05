Analyzing Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) and Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and Paysign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -1.31% -4.13% -2.37% Paysign 14.28% 30.64% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuinStreet and Paysign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Paysign 0 0 4 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

QuinStreet presently has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 60.17%. Paysign has a consensus target price of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 146.88%. Given Paysign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paysign is more favorable than QuinStreet.

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paysign has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Paysign shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Paysign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and Paysign”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $928.72 million 1.13 -$31.33 million ($0.22) -84.57 Paysign $56.47 million 2.35 $6.46 million $0.15 16.54

Paysign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuinStreet. QuinStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paysign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paysign beats QuinStreet on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It serves financial and home services industries. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card. The company markets its prepaid card solutions under the Paysign brand. Its primary market focus is on companies and municipalities that require a streamlined payment solution for rewards, rebates, payment assistance, and other payments to their customers, employees, agents, and others. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to Paysign, Inc. in April 2019. Paysign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

