EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 82,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,604. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EYPT. Citigroup began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

