GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Down 3.1 %
GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile
