HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Announces $1.80 Quarterly Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th.

HSBC has increased its dividend by an average of 40.5% per year over the last three years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

HSBC opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. HSBC has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

