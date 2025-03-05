Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,503 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $198.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

