PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
SDHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 3,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,159. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.
