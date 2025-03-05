PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

SDHY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 3,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,159. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $275,400.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The trade was a 94.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

