Patten Group Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,314,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,221,000 after acquiring an additional 149,231 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 69,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

D opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

