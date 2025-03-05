State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total value of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.7 %

FICO opened at $1,877.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,883.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,981.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.