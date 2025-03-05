Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

