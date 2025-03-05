Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. Purchases 15,029 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 2.0% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

