Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 727 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 212,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 173,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 167,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $64.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

