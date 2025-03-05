US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

