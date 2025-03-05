US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI opened at $161.14 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.76.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.