US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coupang by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,630,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,046 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Coupang by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,292,000 after buying an additional 2,566,581 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 762.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,798,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at $46,388,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Insider Activity

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

