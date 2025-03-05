QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in ExlService by 196.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 107,991.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $90,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.